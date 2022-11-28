ROUNDUP: Jackson scores 22 as Cards beat Jags in Nassivera's 200th win

Jackson Paige scored 22 points as Fort Ann cruised to a 62-24 boys basketball victory over Johnsburg, giving coach Kevin Nassivera his 200th varsity win.

Paige made four 3-pointers for the Cardinals. who hit seven treys overall and were up 34-9 at halftime. Dylan Brown recorded 11 points for Fort Ann. Garrett Brown and Callon Sutliff had seven points apiece.

Rodney Wolfe Johnsburg led Johnsburg with a 14-point effort. It was the first game of the season for both teams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SPA CATHOLIC 33, NORTH WARREN 23: Addison Whitbeck scored 11 points and Rylee Cornell added nine as the Saints beat the Cougars in a non-league game.

Kiki Languerre scored 13 points and Isabella Tucci added eight for the Cougars.