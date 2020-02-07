Round 2 of storm moves in, many schools affected again

Many local roads are covered with ice Friday morning, and another round of bad weather is approaching for later in the day.

A number of schools are closed, delaying their opening or planning to close early because of icy roads and snow expected later in the day.

Precipitation is expected to pick back up by late morning, with rain giving way to snow and wind. Up to 8 inches is expected in the Glens Falls area, but areas to the north will see more than a foot before the storm wraps up late Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Washington, Saratoga and southern Warren counties, with a winter storm warning in Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren counties.

High winds will accompany the snow, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible. That could bring down trees, branches and utility lines and cause outages.

Extreme cold will follow for the weekend, with lows well below zero expected Sunday. More snow is possible Monday.

For a list of school closings, go here.

