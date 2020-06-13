Round House Bakery Cafe owners to not reopen Cambridge location

CAMBRIDGE — The Round House Bakery Cafe, a favorite village meeting place, will not reopen, owners Scott and Lisa Carrino have announced.
“It is clear to us that it is impossible for us to restart after being closed down completely in mid-March,” the Carrinos wrote in a recent Facebook post. The cafe went dark in mid-March when Hubbard Hall Projects, its landlord, shut down its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carrinos have continued to make baked goods and Sunday dinners to go at their bakery several miles out of town. However, the expenses of restocking the cafe, renewing insurance policies and licenses, retraining staff, and likely restrictions on the already-small number of customers they could fit into the cafe, were too much for a business that, the Carrinos said, never made a profit or paid them as owners.
The Carrinos started commercial baking in 2010 in a house on their property, Pompanuck Farm, in White Creek, and sold bread and pastries wholesale to several local stores. They opened the Cafe in 2013 in a former bank on Cambridge’s East Main Street. Supporters helped start the enterprise by buying memberships in the cafe’s Friends Club. A few years later, when that building went up for sale, supporters raised $75,000 so the Carrinos could make an offer. That didn’t succeed. Instead, the Carrinos moved into Hubbard Hall, and the donors allowed them to apply the money to renovations.
The cafe served breakfast and lunch daily and dinner on weekends. The menu stressed locally-grown and produced food, some of it organic. Scott Carrino made pizza in a mobile pizza oven on Friday evenings. Open mic, poetry, and game nights, live music performances, and meetings created community in the small cafe.
“The cafe had its own hours seven days a week,” Scott Carrino said. “Then we were open before shows and during intermission when Hubbard Hall had events.”
The cafe community rallied last year when Scott Carrino needed heart surgery and couldn’t work for several months. Rock Hill Bake House, in Glens Falls, and community members donated baked goods to keep the cafe stocked. A fundraising concert helped the Carrinos pay the rent until Scott could go back to work.
“We’re hopeful that someone younger, with stronger finances and more energy, will step forward and take over the cafe,” Scott Carrino said. “Cambridge does need a cafe.”
Hubbard Hall will miss the rent from the cafe, “but the bigger loss is the activity and the people it attracted to the hall,” said Hubbard Hall Projects executive director David Snider. “(The Carrinos) were great partners.”
The non-profit arts center “is on the hunt already for new tenants,” Snider said. “We’re working out how to move forward with the space as it is.” The professional kitchen “is an improvement we can build on.” However, the Carrinos have a loan from the Washington County Local Development Corp. and the equipment is collateral. Details of a transfer “are being worked out,” Scott Carrino said.
Many of the cafe’s customers are driving to Pompanuck Farm to pick up orders, and “new people are coming,” Scott Carrino said. The takeout business is “going pretty well.” As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they’ll hold pizza nights and other special events at the farm. They also continue to sell bread and pastries wholesale to local specialty markets.
“We have a new plan to continue to do what we do, in a different way,” Carrino said.
