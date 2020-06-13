Round House Bakery Cafe owners to not reopen Cambridge location

“It is clear to us that it is impossible for us to restart after being closed down completely in mid-March,” the Carrinos wrote in a recent Facebook post. The cafe went dark in mid-March when Hubbard Hall Projects, its landlord, shut down its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carrinos have continued to make baked goods and Sunday dinners to go at their bakery several miles out of town. However, the expenses of restocking the cafe, renewing insurance policies and licenses, retraining staff, and likely restrictions on the already-small number of customers they could fit into the cafe, were too much for a business that, the Carrinos said, never made a profit or paid them as owners.