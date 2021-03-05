Rotary Club of Glens Falls to host composting workshop via Zoom

GLENS FALLS — Residents can learn how to help the environment while improving their flowerbeds and vegetable gardens at a composting workshop hosted by the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and sponsored in part by St. Andrews Ace Hardware.

The workshop will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, via Zoom.

The speakers leading this one-hour workshop are Kit Huggard, a master gardener, and Marianne McGowan, chief composter of Bay Road Community Garden.

These women, who have almost 100 years of combined gardening experience, will cover the do’s, don’ts and how- to’s of basic residential composting.

Participants will receive a voucher as part of their registration receipt that they may take to St. Andrews Ace Hardware on Route 9 in Queensbury by April 1 to receive a free 1-gallon composting bucket.

Cost for the workshop is $15 and proceeds from this event will be donated to an environmental conservation project in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area.

Workshop size and number of free composting buckets are limited. Go to: www.glensfallsrotary.com to register.

