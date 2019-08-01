BALLSTON SPA — The Corinth man who allegedly shot and killed his wife when cleaning a gun last fall has rejected a plea deal offer that would spare him a jail term.
Eric Rosenbrock's decision to turn down the offer was revealed at his arraignment Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree manslaughter for the Nov. 15 shooting death of Ashley Rosenbrock.
The charge does not accuse him of intentionally killing Mrs. Rosenbrock, but alleges he acted recklessly in causing her death.
Police said a 9mm handgun he was cleaning in their Raymond Street home was fired, hitting Mrs. Rosenbrock in the torso.
Mr. Rosenbrock, 35, a science teacher in the Lake George school district, was indicted on the manslaughter count by a Saratoga County grand jury.
Saratoga County Asistant District Attorney Michele Schettino told Saratoga Count Judge James Murphy that her office had offered Rosenbrock a plea deal that would require him to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a sentence of 5 years on probation.
She said that offer was made after she shared evidence in the case with Rosenbrock's counsel.
His lawyer, David Taffany, told Murphy that he did not see a need to keep the offer open.
"We're here because we feel we're not guilty of anything," he said.
Murphy directed he appear back in court on Oct. 15, and a trial was set for Jan. 6 if no plea agreement is reached. Mr. Rosenbrock was released on his own recognizance to a pretrial probation monitoring program, with which he has been compliant, and he was directed not to possess any guns.
Taffany had no further comment on the case after the court appearance.
Saratoga County District Karen Heggen said she had no comment on the case as of Thursday other than confirming the allegations were that the defendant acted recklessly but did not intentionally cause his wife's death.
Mr. Rosenbrock faces up to 5 to 15 years in state prison if convicted.
The death had a huge impact on the Corinth area, as the Rosenbrocks were well-known for their community involvement, particularly after the death of one of their young children from an infection five years ago. They began an effort promoting “random acts of kindness” in the years that followed the death.
The couple, who had been married for 11 years and had been high school sweethearts, have three other children, who were ages 2, 5 and 10 at the time of the shooting.
Mr. Rosenbrock was on leave from his teaching job in the weeks after the death, but returned to the classroom in January and is still an employee of the district.
Police have not released details of the shooting. But Mr. Rosenbrock's former lawyer, Kurt Mausert, said earlier this year that he had just finished cleaning the 9mm Walther pistol when it discharged as he re-assembled it on a table, preparing for a hunting trip the next day.
He was not aware the barrel pointed at his wife, and Mausert said part of the defense investigation will focus on whether the gun malfunctioned.
This is truly a tragic situation. But I don't understand how someone can handle a firearm recklessly, but then claim a defense that the firearm malfunctioned. Isn't the mantra of the NRA and gun enthusiasts "Guns don't kill people — people kill people"?
