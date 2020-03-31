Roofs, boilers focus of nearly $15 million Queensbury school project

Also at the elementary school, the district would like to replace the pool liner and diving blocks, which are worn out, and the chemical system, according to Chapman.

“We’d like to upgrade to a more modern system that involves the same amount of oversight but a little less human contact with the chemicals,” he said.

In addition, asbestos would be removed from the flooring, according to Chapman. Each time the district does work in a building, it removes any remaining asbestos.

At the Barton building, the district would like to replace an old boiler system that has is about 30 years old with a more energy-efficient system, according to Chapman. Also, playground equipment would be replaced. It is becoming impossible to find replacement parts.

Also part of the plan is a small addition onto the back of the building for storage, Chapman added.

At the middle school, the roof is in dire need of attention, according to Chapman.

“Last winter, it really got to be a problem with leaks after heavy rainstorms or heavy wet snowstorms. It’s got a fair number of leaks. While we keep track of them and patch them when we can locate them, it’s still a hardship for people trying to do their work in the building,” he said.