Roofs, boilers focus of nearly $15 million Queensbury school project

QUEENSBURY — Replacing aging and leaky roofs and inefficient boilers are the main component of a nearly $15 million capital project proposed by the Queensbury school district.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district has to make sure it is taking care of its facilities.
“These are basic needs for a building,” he said.
Exactly when the public might vote on the proposition is undetermined at this point. The vote originally was going to be part of the school board vote on May 19. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order delaying village, school and library elections until at least June 1, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gannon said he planned to update the Board of Education at its April 6 meeting.
The proposed project includes work at Queensbury Middle School, the William H. Barton Intermediate School, Queensbury Elementary School and the transportation facility.
Rob Chapman, director of facilities, said the roofs at these three school buildings are at least 20 years old and are at the end of their lifespan.
At the elementary school, the district would like to replace the soffit and canopy, which contain some asbestos materials.
“At the same time, we’ll increase the amount of insulation there,” he said.
Also at the elementary school, the district would like to replace the pool liner and diving blocks, which are worn out, and the chemical system, according to Chapman.
“We’d like to upgrade to a more modern system that involves the same amount of oversight but a little less human contact with the chemicals,” he said.
In addition, asbestos would be removed from the flooring, according to Chapman. Each time the district does work in a building, it removes any remaining asbestos.
At the Barton building, the district would like to replace an old boiler system that has is about 30 years old with a more energy-efficient system, according to Chapman. Also, playground equipment would be replaced. It is becoming impossible to find replacement parts.
Also part of the plan is a small addition onto the back of the building for storage, Chapman added.
At the middle school, the roof is in dire need of attention, according to Chapman.
“Last winter, it really got to be a problem with leaks after heavy rainstorms or heavy wet snowstorms. It’s got a fair number of leaks. While we keep track of them and patch them when we can locate them, it’s still a hardship for people trying to do their work in the building,” he said.
One of the only instructional components of the project is renovation of the science classrooms, which were original to the building back in the 1950s when it was the high school. Except for painting, not much has been done. Officials would like to add more shelves and replace the furniture.
Work at the transportation facility involves replacing the bus lift and adding some storage space, according to Chapman. The district would like to consolidate all large deliveries to this building, so activities at the school buildings are not disrupted.
The district would bond the money and receive upward of 70% aid reimbursement from the state, according to Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business.
Whittemore said the district has some debt coming off the books and this would replace that.
Because of the timing, the district would not pay that debt for almost three years.
Gannon stressed that it is a “tax-neutral project.”
Gannon said the district is trying to be cognizant of the difficulty that families are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic as people have lost jobs or had their hours reduced because of the economic fallout.
“When the roofs leak, you have to make some decisions. When the boilers are at the end of their useful life, you’ve got to make some decisions,” he said.
The timeline for the project may slide because of the delay in the vote. Chapman said the district hopes to submit the plans to the state in November and get approval back in winter 2021. The contracts would be awarded in April 2021 with work beginning that summer. It would be about a two-season construction timetable.
Chapman said the district hoped that the roof work could start this summer. The district could do some work throughout the school year.
“We could do any of the buildings and grounds or transportation work any time during the year without compromising any of the instruction,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.