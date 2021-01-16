 Skip to main content
Ronald Newell, longtime attorney of Glens Falls, has died
Ronald Newell, longtime attorney of Glens Falls, has died

From left: Then-Mayor Jack Diamond; Ronald Newell, the city's attorney; and Councilman Bill Collins, listen in Glens Falls City Hall in 2014. Members of the Common Council remembered Newell for his devotion to the city on Saturday after learning he had died.

GLENS FALLS — Ronald Newell, the city’s longtime attorney, has died.

Newell was remembered Saturday by members of the Common Council as a devoted family man and a fierce advocate for Glens Falls, who worked tirelessly to advance the city he loved.

“My primary thoughts right now are just heartbreak for his family,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer. “I know he has children and grandchildren and a wife that he’s been married to for years and years. So, that is where my heart goes out to right now.”

Newell had deep roots in the city, having served across multiple administrations. His law office was located on Maple Street, directly across from City Park.

He was also one of the owners of Morgan & Co. on Ridge Street. 

Newell graduated from the State University of New York at Oneonta in 1967 and earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee two years later.

Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid said she was shocked to learn that Newell died of an apparent heart attack Friday night.

“It’s difficult to understand, but a heart attack is a heart attack, and that’s initially what people believe is what happened,” she said.

Reid said she learned of Newell’s death in a message from Mayor Dan Hall.

Hall did not return a request seeking comment.

“He did this job because he believed in helping the city,” Reid said. “He’s just a generous soul.”

First Ward Councilman Jim Campinell said Newell was a great attorney who always had the best interest of the city in mind. 

"He had the best of the city at heart for sure," he said. "He's definitely going to be missed."

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

