LAKE GEORGE — Just under 100 people showed up on Tuesday night to celebrate the former mayor of Lake George and donate to a project he helped spearhead during his 52-year term.

A retirement party for former village mayor Bob Blais at the Holiday Inn doubled as a fundraiser for Krantz Cottage, the Ronald McDonald House Charity’s only retreat house.

The cottage hosts families with a terminally ill child or those grieving the loss of a child for five days, cost-free in the village of Lake George. The stay also includes gift cards and excursion vouchers from local businesses and restaurants.

Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, and David Jacobsen, CEO of the RMHC Capital Region chapter, both agreed that there is no better place for the one-of-a-kind retreat.

“All the businesses in this whole region have given gift cards and tickets and things, so that the family comes here and they don’t have to worry about anything,” Mintzer said. “They have on-site health care, with doctors and nurses that come check on their needs.”

The cottage, which operates year round, opened in the summer 2021 at half capacity, only housing one family at a time, but they have since increased that number to two families at once.

Mintzer said Mayor Blais “championed the effort” to bring the retreat to Lake George.

“When Mr. Krantz passed away, he (Blais) went to the family to see if they would be willing to sell the house at a much lower number to Ronald McDonald House charities. Him and his family have volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House for many years,” she shared. “This is really to celebrate the mayor’s 52 years. He’s really humble and didn’t want any fanfare. He wanted it to be about the Ronald McDonald House, but all of us wanted to say thank you to him.”

She explained that the two McDonald’s locations in the town of Queensbury bring in 60% of the Capital Region chapter’s donations and that many of the families that use the house in Albany come from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

The event raised a total of $1,317 for Krantz Cottage, but the CEO of the capital region chapter is most excited about sharing the model for this unique retreat.

“Hopefully we won’t be the only retreat house for long,” Jacobsen told The Post-Star. “We are being recognized in August at our global conference for excellence in local programing, and the purpose of that really is to encourage other RMHC chapters to do what we’ve done.”

Jacobsen joked that it should be no problem for other areas to achieve the same thing.

“It’s really easy I’ve told them. Just find a community as welcoming and loving as Lake George and find the longest-tenured mayor in the country and you got it,” he laughed.

He began his position in January of 2020, with the goal in mind to facilitate this program for families with sick children.

“I can’t believe no one has done this before,” he said.

Ashley Cahill, a family support specialist whom helps run the cottage said the gratitude from the families was immeasurable.

“We’ve had such amazing support from the community and the impact it’s had on families is just incredible,” Cahill shared.

Blais was honored by members of the RMHC, as well as his successor Ray Perry, and received a certificate of recognition for his service from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, during the celebration.