FORT EDWARD — A rollover crash on Route 4 late Wednesday night in Fort Edward has snarled traffic.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a single vehicle rolled over at about 5 minutes to midnight near the Fort Edward Union Free School District building. The crash took out a telephone pole and wires.

The driver had minor injuries, police said. No one else was injured.

Speed and alcohol are likely contributing factors to the crash, according to police. Charges are likely pending conclusion of the investigation.

Route 4 between Case Street and McCrea Street was closed from the time of the crash until about 3:45 p.m. It has been reopened to one-way alternating traffic. Utility crews will be on scene until late into the night to repair the damage, according to a release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.