HORICON -- A man from Clifton Park faces charges after he rolled a car on Route 8 and then tried to drive it away from the crash scene, police said.
No injuries were reported in the 1:26 a.m. crash on July 2, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Garth E. Allen, 21, lost control of a vehicle near Palisades Road, going off the road, rolling it over and damaging it. But the car either landed on its wheels or Allen was able to right it, and drive it to a nearby business' parking lot.
A passerby spotted it and called police, who found Allen had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent. That led to a misdemeanor DWI count, police said.
Allen was released pending prosecution in Horicon Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.