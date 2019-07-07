{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON -- A man from Clifton Park faces charges after he rolled a car on Route 8 and then tried to drive it away from the crash scene, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 1:26 a.m. crash on July 2, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Garth E. Allen, 21, lost control of a vehicle near Palisades Road, going off the road, rolling it over and damaging it. But the car either landed on its wheels or Allen was able to right it, and drive it to a nearby business' parking lot.

A passerby spotted it and called police, who found Allen had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent. That led to a misdemeanor DWI count, police said.

Allen was released pending prosecution in Horicon Town Court.

