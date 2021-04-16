Rolling road closures set for Saturday between Exit 15 and Exit 16

Motorists are advised to expect rolling closures Saturday on the Northway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in Saratoga County for paving work.
The work will take place from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
