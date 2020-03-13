Rolling lane closures set for Saturday

The state Department of Transportation has announced rolling lane closures in Warren and Saratoga counties on Saturday to allow crews to patch potholes and repair pavement.

There will be alternating lanes of traffic open on Route 9 in Queensbury between Round Pond Road (Warren County Route 17) and Route 149, in the town of Queensbury from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be alternating lanes closed on Route 8 in both directions between Palisades Road (Warren County Route 26) and Fly Brook Road, in the towns of Horicon and Hague from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be rolling lane closures on the Adirondack Northway southbound between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in the city of Saratoga Springs and town of Malta from 4 to 11 a.m.

The Northway will be closed in both directions between Exit 12 and the Twin Bridges in the town of Malta, village of Round Lake, and towns of Clifton Park and Halfmoon, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

