Rolling lane closures on Northway this week

Work crews will be closing lanes on the Northway from the twin bridges to Exit 12 this week.

Work will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The rolling lane closures will move with the work crews, so drivers are urged to slow down and move over.

The work is weather dependent.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. If a driver is convicted of two speeding violations in a work zone, their license can be suspended.

