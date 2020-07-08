Rogers Park Memorial Beach closed to swimming

BOLTON — A routine water quality test came back with an elevated level, forcing the closure of Rogers Park Memorial Beach, according to the Bolton supervisor.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he hopes the beach will be open for the weekend.

The park remains open to visitors, but no swimming is allowed until a retest comes back OK.

Conover said a second test was performed but remained high. Another test is pending results.

The type of elevated level was not detailed, but it is not uncommon for beaches on Lake George to be closed due to E. coli.

Million Dollar Beach was closed last summer for a time due to elevated levels.

Veterans Memorial Park Beach, which is north of Rogers Park, is open to swimmers, Conover said.

The beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located on Veterans Park Road.

Social distancing is mandatory and masks are required while not in the water.

