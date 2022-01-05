Rogers named to Lee media group post

Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing at The Post-Star, has been appointed president of a South Dakota-based media group by Lee Enterprises, The Post-Star's parent company.

Chris White, president of Lee's Western Media Group, made the announcement Wednesday.

Rogers will serve as president of the Rapid City Media Group and will work with market leadership at Lee news properties in Bismarck, North Dakota; Casper, Wyoming; and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Rogers joined The Post-Star in October 2019. Prior to joining Lee, he was with Swift Communications, where he served in multiple leadership roles including publisher of the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

Under Rogers' leadership, Glens Falls transitioned from a traditional sales approach to a full-service strategic marketing team.

“A search is ongoing and we expect to announce a new president in Glens Falls in the near future,” said Cathy Hughes, president of the Lee Enterprises Community Media Group.

Brian Corcoran, former publisher of The Post-Star and current senior finance director for Lee Enterprises, is still based in Glens Falls and will be overseeing day-to-day operations until Rogers’ successor is named.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0