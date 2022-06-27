Roe ruling seen as a defining issue in 44th Senate District race

The U.S. Supreme Court repeal of Roe v. Wade will be a defining issue in the closely contested 44th Senate District race between Republican James Tedisco and Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, predicted Robert Turner, a political science professor at Skidmore College.

“The marches are getting planned now, and the Democratic voters are going to be mobilized around that,” Turner said in a telephone interview on Friday about the race in general.

Turner said “reproductive rights” have been “a signature issue” for Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna, and that Democrats, which have an enrollment advantage in the new 44th District, will use abortion, gun rights and other national issues to turn out voters.

Former Warren County Republican Chairman Michael Grasso, a longtime Tedisco friend, however, downplayed the role abortion rights will play in the Senate race.

Grasso said women still have a right to an abortion in New York, and that does not appear likely to change.

“That (Roe v. Wade decision) really shouldn’t be an issue in this race,” he said.

The race between Tedisco, a 32-year state legislator, and Ostrelitch, a somewhat political newcomer, is expected to be closely watched, in part because it is uncharted territory in state Senate district geography.

“Certainly, it’s going to be one of the most hard-fought and contentious (Senate) races in the state,” Turner said.

Turner said he can’t recall Tedisco facing a tough re-election challenge before.

“Senator Tedisco has not faced a serious challenge or a close race in — like ever?” he asked.

In state Senate races, Tedisco won with 63.5 percent of the vote in 2020, 59.3 percentage of the vote in 2018, and 66.8 percent of the vote in 2016.

He served 13 terms in the state Assembly before that.

Ostrelich was his re-election opponent in 2018, the year with his lowest margin of victory.

The partisan enrollment pendulum has swung with redistricting.

Democrats have a 3,956-voter enrollment advantage in the new district, compared with a 33,962-Republican advantage in the old 49th District, where Tedisco won re-election in 2020.

A court-appointed expert dramatically altered Saratoga County’s geographic representation when he drew the new 44th Senate District map, which includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

Saratoga County had been split into two separate Senate districts, each linked with more heavily Republican territory that is not part of the new district.

Democratic enrollment has been on an upswing in Saratoga County, and Schenectady and Niskayuna remain strong Democratic territories.

Over the past five years, Democratic enrollment in Saratoga County has increased by 9,128 active registered voters, while Republican enrollment has increased by 911 active enrolled voters, although Republicans still hold an enrollment advantage in the county.

Democrats hold a slight enrollment advantage over Republicans in the new district, but about one-third of registered voters are either independents or registered with third parties.

There are 73,321 active enrolled Democrats in the new district, or 33.85%, and 69,365 Republicans, or 32%.

There were 53,235 active enrolled Democrats in the old 49th district, or 25.7%, as of Feb. 21, and 87,197 Republicans, or 42.1%.

From an enrollment perspective, it arguably may be the second-toughest race in Tedisco’s 32-year political career.

The toughest was the 2009 special election in the 20th Congressional District, which Tedisco lost to Democrat Scott Murphy of Glens Falls.

Tedisco appeals to people of all political persuasions as someone who makes “good common sense,” said Grasso, the former Warren County Republican chairman who previously lived in Schenectady.

“He’s conservative, but yet he’s got a soft side and he’s very caring,” Grasso said.

Tedisco is noted for his advocacy on animal rights and government efficiency issues, such as passing legislation to reduce the volume of paper documents the state Legislature distributes.

“They’ve seen him on the news,” Turner agreed. “They’ve seen him debating on issues from animal rights to nursing homes.”

Constituent service that Tedisco’s Senate and, before that, Assembly offices have handled over the years place him in a favorable light with many voters, said Turner, the Skidmore professor.

“He’s a tremendous retail politician,” Turner said.

Yet, state legislative races in recent years have become more focused on national issues, he continued.

Ostrelich, in her campaign so far, has emphasized abortion rights, health care access, her local government experience, and her community advocacy regarding the planned merger of Ellis Hospital and Trinity Health.

Tedisco has emphasized his reputation as being a vocal critic of former Govs. Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo.

Tedisco faces a dual challenge of unifying his own party while running in a district with a Democratic enrollment advantage.

Tedisco won the GOP endorsement in the new district over Daphne Jordan, a two-term Republican incumbent from Halfmoon, who has represented a portion of Saratoga County, among other counties.

Jordan dropped out of the race, although her name will still remain on the ballot in the Aug. 23 Republican and Conservative primaries.

Jordan ended her campaign with a bitter press release, saying later in a telephone interview she would urge her supporters to vote Republican, but would not specifically endorse Tedisco by name.

Jordan blistered Tedisco for creating a “circus atmosphere” by moving into the new Senate district to set up the short-lived primary battle between the two incumbent Republicans.

Tedisco has lived in Glenville, just outside the new 44th District, but is relocating into the new district.

On the Democratic side, in contrast, there was a public display of unity when would-be candidates rallied around Ostrelich.

Departing candidate Thearse McCalmon and Joanne Yepsen, who decided not to enter the race, held a joint press conference with Ostrelich, pledging to work together for her election.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0