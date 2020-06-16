Rockwell Falls Public Library to start phased in reopening on June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE LUZERNE — The Rockwell Falls Public Library (formerly Hadley-Luzerne Public Library) will begin a phased reopening on June 23.

The library will begin to conduct a contactless curbside book collection service for holds. Patrons can reserve materials for curbside collection via telephone at 518-696-3423 or with the 24-hour online reserve service is also available.

Only items in the Rockwell Falls (Hadley-Luzerne) collection will be available at this time. Curbside collection of materials will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Patrons will be asked to reserve a time to collect their items. When patrons arrive, they can collect their items at a table set up on the library front porch. Materials will be packaged in a brown paper bag with a checkout receipt stapled to it. With advanced notice, patrons with mobility issues can get items placed in their trunk.

The library is planning on allowing limited public access to begin during Phase 4, in accordance with the New York State reopening plan.

