LAKE LUZERNE — Tensions between the Rockwell Falls Library Board of Trustees and the community, as well as among themselves, have led to additional policies and at least one resignation during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Rockwell Falls Public Library believes that diverse, accessible, and culturally inclusive programing, services, and collections, advance the mission of the library as a publicly funded educational resource for all members of the community it serves,” read Board President Janet Silburn during the meeting.

The formalization of the inclusion policy read by Silburn is in answer to the tumult caused by the library’s attempt to host a drag queen story hour in April. The fervor of opposition to the drag event caused many in the community to question why the library would host such a divisive offering.

The new policy explains that the library “must celebrate the freedom of expression, the right to read freely, and the First Amendment.” It goes on to state that the library encourages participation in its programs and borrowing of materials, but individuals and parents are free to pick and choose what offerings they and their children utilize.

Trustee Josh Jacquard was first to respond to the policy, calling it, “an attack on the public.” He then claimed that the drag queen story event had been canceled due to public outcry against it.

“The community spoke up, and the community said, ‘absolutely not,’ and they canceled it,” he said.

The event was postponed due to the community response, and was not able to be rescheduled because the performer was no longer available.

He also took issue with the policy’s use of the phrase “diverse, accessible, and culturally inclusive programing,” as he said the library does not currently support such programming or materials.

Jacquard’s comments were interrupted twice by a disruptive member of the audience who first shouted, “shut up” and then, “fascist” while he was speaking. When the audience member began to clap slowly to disrupt Jacquard’s speech, other board members stepped in to put a stop to it.

Jacquard wrapped up his comments without further interruption, labeling the policy as a “rubber stamp” for the library director to “do whatever she wants with.” He mentioned the library’s reconsideration form, which was used to put the drag event on hold, as a means for the public to formally request the board to reconsider any of its programming or content. He seemed concerned that the new policy would nullify that procedure.

Trustee and Board Secretary Kathleen Mitchell then countered Jacquard’s position, asserting that the policy keeps the library’s mission at the forefront of any discussion.

“I think that this inclusion statement is really important for the library to have so that all people from all walks looking for any kind of information they want, have access to it here,” she said.

Mitchell cautioned against the notion of limiting the types of programs and materials offered by a public library, as it would erode the institution’s ability to remain a place for all ideas to flourish — whether they be held by a majority, or a minority of the community.

“If you start to funnel down what you’re going to present or who you’re going to provide for, or how you’re going to provide it, then you’re no longer respecting intellectual freedom, the First Amendment, and what a library really stands for,” Mitchell said.

Trustee Kathleen Jones added that the policy reflects that of the American Library Association.

The policy was voted on and passed 4-1, with Jacquard being the only dissenting vote.

And another one gone

The disagreement on what programming and material should be available through the public library is also taking a toll on the board members themselves. There have been several resignations from the board since the conversation around the drag event began. But only one so far, with a publicly stated connection to the controversy. Trustee Pat Lewandowski, who is vice president of finance for the board, resigned during Tuesday’s meeting, citing her doctor’s advisement to avoid stress, and specifically named Jacquard as a contributor of recent stress.

“The point of this board is to protect this library and staff. And Josh has his own agenda. A person in this position cannot have a closed mind…,” she read before being stopped by Silburn and Mitchell.

“I think you’re submitting your letter of resignation. Beyond that, I don’t think it’s appropriate to present that information publicly,” Mitchell said.

Shortly after the exchange, a copy of the letter was received by The Post-Star for publication.

“Up until recently, I have enjoyed my time as an employee and being on the board of directors. I have been advised by the doctor to stay away from stress and what is causing it,” the letter closes.

Jacquard responds

Given the direct accusations levied towards Jacquard, The Post-Star reached out to him to allow for a response. In his emailed response, Jacquard refutes the claims made by Lewandowski that he threatened to fire members of the library staff and called library director Courtney Keir a liar.

“I appreciate Pat’s service to the community through the library. It’s sad to see her resign in such a disrespectful and dishonest way,” he wrote. “I do not run from our differences, I am focused on building upon the common ground that we have. I believe that we should never silence people or go against the will of voters because we disagree with someone’s worldview or faith.”

As far as the “agenda,” which Lewandowski alluded to before she was silenced during her resignation; Jacquard admitted to having one.

“My agenda today is the same one that got me elected by Hadley-Luzerne School District voters,” he wrote. “Keeping our children safe from sexualization while at the library. Preventing the library from attempting to change our values by ‘educating’ us and instead see that the library focuses on serving our community. Holding the library manager accountable. Requiring accountability as it relates to annual taxpayer funding, especially considering that the funding more than doubled four years ago.”