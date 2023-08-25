LAKE LUZERNE – To fill the seat left by Pat Lewandowski, the Rockwell Falls Library Board appointed Jason Hall, who was a write-in on the ballot in May.

“Jason Hall was the runaway leader of the three," other candidates recalled Board President Janet Silburn during the board’s July 18 meeting.

Following a lengthy conversation at that meeting about how board appointments should take place, Hall spoke on his own behalf during the public comment session.

“I stand up for everybody’s beliefs no matter what you are,” he told the board. “I’m the senior vice commandant in the Marine Corps. League locally, do lots of stuff for kids. In this town I’ve been a T-ball coach, I’ve been a wrestling coach, so I’m around.”

After following up with counsel on the legal requirements for appointing a board member, the board unanimously decided during its Aug. 22 meeting to appoint Hall.

“We need someone else on the board who’s going to work hard and Mr. Hall came forward and introduced himself and shared his willingness to work with us,” said Board Secretary Kathleen Mitchell.

Hall will be sworn in at the next regularly scheduled meeting in September.