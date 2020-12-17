 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockhurst LLC changes controversial septic system plan
0 comments
top story

Rockhurst LLC changes controversial septic system plan

From the Memorable Queensbury stories of 2020 series
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George

Plans for two houses, proposed off Lake George's Assembly Point, seen here, have been amended after community opposition.

 Bruce Squiers file photo, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — A proposal near Lake George has been amended after substantial community opposition.

The proposal was for two new houses at 10 Polk Drive on the east side of Lake George, off Assembly Point.

Developer Rockhurst LLC withdrew its application for septic system variances from the Town Board and asked the Zoning Board to table its discussion of the project until January.

That gives the developer until Dec. 25 to submit changes for the project.

Engineer Dennis MacElroy told the Town Board that the amended proposal would meet the town rules for septic systems near the lake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We have made adjustments to the property boundaries and system location so we can avoid the need for the previously requested variances,” he said in a letter to the Town Board.

The original plan called for septic systems to be 75 feet from the lake, and Rockhurst LLC asked for a variance from the rule that septic systems had to be 100 feet from the lake.

However, the proposal was to use Puraflo peat fiber biofilter systems, a big improvement over the typical septic system. Generally, owners on the lake are encouraged to improve their septic systems and are allowed to install a new system even if it is too close to the lake. Lots are small and there is often not enough room to put the system 100 feet away.

But in this case, two new houses are being built. The plans can be designed to allow a system at the correct distance. Residents, worried by recent harmful algal blooms on the lake near the proposed houses, came out in force to object.

“Now is not the time for the town to be complacent,” resident Lorraine Carbognin said at a November public hearing at the Town Board.

Board members agreed and met with the developer to discuss changes.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Harmful algal bloom found on Mirror Lake
Local

Harmful algal bloom found on Mirror Lake

A harmful algal bloom has been discovered on Mirror Lake for the first time, and it has the potential to sicken people or pets who swim in this waterbody at the heart of this village.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News