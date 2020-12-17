Rockhurst LLC changes controversial septic system plan

QUEENSBURY — A proposal near Lake George has been amended after substantial community opposition.

The proposal was for two new houses at 10 Polk Drive on the east side of Lake George, off Assembly Point.

Developer Rockhurst LLC withdrew its application for septic system variances from the Town Board and asked the Zoning Board to table its discussion of the project until January.

That gives the developer until Dec. 25 to submit changes for the project.

Engineer Dennis MacElroy told the Town Board that the amended proposal would meet the town rules for septic systems near the lake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have made adjustments to the property boundaries and system location so we can avoid the need for the previously requested variances,” he said in a letter to the Town Board.

The original plan called for septic systems to be 75 feet from the lake, and Rockhurst LLC asked for a variance from the rule that septic systems had to be 100 feet from the lake.