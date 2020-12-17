Rockhurst LLC changes controversial septic system plan

QUEENSBURY — A proposal near Lake George has been amended after substantial community opposition.
The proposal was for two new houses at 10 Polk Drive on the east side of Lake George, off Assembly Point.
Developer Rockhurst LLC withdrew its application for septic system variances from the Town Board and asked the Zoning Board to table its discussion of the project until January.
That gives the developer until Dec. 25 to submit changes for the project.
Engineer Dennis MacElroy told the Town Board that the amended proposal would meet the town rules for septic systems near the lake.
“We have made adjustments to the property boundaries and system location so we can avoid the need for the previously requested variances,” he said in a letter to the Town Board.
The original plan called for septic systems to be 75 feet from the lake, and Rockhurst LLC asked for a variance from the rule that septic systems had to be 100 feet from the lake.
However, the proposal was to use Puraflo peat fiber biofilter systems, a big improvement over the typical septic system. Generally, owners on the lake are encouraged to improve their septic systems and are allowed to install a new system even if it is too close to the lake. Lots are small and there is often not enough room to put the system 100 feet away.
But in this case, two new houses are being built. The plans can be designed to allow a system at the correct distance. Residents, worried by recent harmful algal blooms on the lake near the proposed houses, came out in force to object.
“Now is not the time for the town to be complacent,” resident Lorraine Carbognin said at a November public hearing at the Town Board.
Board members agreed and met with the developer to discuss changes.
