Rockhill Bakehouse and Café to host art exhibit

Seen here is a painting by local artist Jonathan Pires, whose work will be displayed on Tuesday at the Rock Hill Bakehouse and Café.

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — There will be a new art gallery reception on Tuesday at the Rock Hill Bakehouse and Café.

The event will feature the work of local artist Jonathan Pires. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the café at 18 Curran Lane.

Pires said in an email that the purpose of his artwork is “to see beyond the limits of what they thought was possible, and that is what I love to express as well as experience when creating my works.”

There will also be musical performances by Joshua Quirk and Cai Quirk.

