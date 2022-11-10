Rockefeller Center Christmas tree cut in Queensbury, begins trip to Manhattan

QUEENSBURY — A large crowd gathered Thursday morning around Neil Lebowitz's property on Main Street, where the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut. The 82-foot-tall tree will arrive in the New York City at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Rockefeller Center gardener Eric Pauze.

"It's a beautiful tree and when I was going toward Glens Falls and I saw it in the sun and it was beautiful," Pauze said.

Pauze has been responsible for the scouting, nurturing, cutting and transporting the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for over three decades and was glad he has been given the opportunity to connect with the Queensbury community.

"I come back and get to know the tree, feed it, take care of it, climb it to see how tall it is, make sure everything is OK in the tree. Then, throughout the year, you're getting to know the family and getting them excited and then we ask if they want to donate to Rockefeller Center," he said.

The process began on June 20 and was kept under wraps until about a month ago. The tree being selected was kept confidential and, at one point in the summer, a passerby asked Lebowitz and Pauze what was being done with it.

"He (Pauze) was quick and said that the tree was being looked at because there was a cicada (insect) issue," Lebowitz said.

The property has been in the Lebowitz family for 25 years, and in 2008 the house on it was demolished and the land has been empty since. He said when he first was contacted by Pauze, he wasn't sure of the tree he was looking for.

"They asked to come back up the day after the call for a formal showing, but it wasn't official until last month," he said.

Lebowitz was speaking with members of the news media Thursday morning as Pauze came over, put a hand on his shoulder, and said, "It's time."

The tree, a Norway spruce, was cut at the stump and hoisted by a large crane to help with loading it onto the truck. The approximately 14-ton tree was slowly placed on the flatbed and chained down.

The tree departed from where it stood for over 85 years at noon Thursday and began the two-day journey back to Rockefeller Center. The flatbed won't reach over 40 mph during the trip to Manhattan.

"It's to save the tree from bouncing," Pauze said about the low speed of travel. "We'll have banners on the side of the truck that says Rockefeller Center."

The bottom branches were wrapped in burlap and secured with twine for transport so that all parts of the tree are preserved as much as possible before it arrives to be dressed.

"When the tree gets up to that size, we wrap the lower branches with burlap and the twine acts as a soft cast so when we pull them up they won't break the branches," Pauze said.

Once the tree is up, there will be scaffolding put up around it for the decoration process. The 900-pound Swarovski star leaves people wondering how it is placed on the tree, and Pauze explained it's far from a household tree.

"Once we set it up, there's a pipe that goes down the tree. Being that this tree has a fat trunk all the way around, it'll probably be about a 32-foot pipe that goes down the tree next to the trunk and is secured," he said.

Lebowitz was asked whether he thought the news of the tree's location could bring more people to the upstate area.

"That never entered into my thoughts at the beginning of the whole process. But what I have seen is an incredible amount of civic pride and how people are really excited about it and it's been eye-opening to see," he said.

Darlene Biel and Lorraine Winter-Boule moved to the area in 1981 from New Jersey, and Biel was overcome with emotion as the tree was loaded onto the truck.

"It's just so cool," she said.

Betty Luce, who was next to Biel and Winter-Boule, said she is native to New York and reflected on seeing community members gather to see the tree before its next life begins.

"I was here on Sunday when it was wrapped up part way and there were people coming and going the whole day just to see the magnificence of the tree," she said.

The tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Rockefeller Center.