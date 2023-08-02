The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) partners with Intuition Robotics to provide AI companionship to older adults in New York State.

Over the past year, their partnership brought ElliQ — the first-ever proactive and empathetic AI companion — to more than 800 New Yorkers to combat loneliness, foster engagement, and to improve overall health and wellness, according to a press release from the Office for the Aging.

AI companion ElliQ has achieved a 95% reduction in loneliness and great improvement in well-being among older adults using the platform, according to data reports from the NYSOFA pilot.

New data from NYSOFA shows that users interact with their ElliQ over 30 times per day, 6 days a week. More than 75% of these interactions are related to improving the older adults’ social, physical and mental well-being, said the press release.

ElliQ can converse, suggest activities, and remembers what users tell it. It is designed to convey empathy to create trust and drive engagement and behavior change, according to the release.