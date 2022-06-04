Robert Plant browses records in Glens Falls prior to SPAC show

GLENS FALLS — Ed Martuscello noticed a few people who were a part of the Robert Plant and Allison Krauss tour crew browsing the selection at his record store Sweet Side Records in Glens Falls on Thursday.

The owner spoke with the crew members as they purchased their records. After they left, Martuscello said to Pat Daley, his coworker, “imagine if Robert Plant came in here, I’d freak out.”

The next day before his show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Plant walked through his doors.

“He just came in and browsed the records. Nobody bothered him,” Martuscello said.

Plant, the English singer-songwriter formerly of Led Zeppelin fame, stopped in Glens Falls during his tour with American bluegrass-country singer and musician Krauss.

Plant purchased a Jimmy Witherspoon record, a Junior Parker record, and a few other blues records. Martuscello thanked him for coming into his record store.

Plant replied with a nod and a wink, according to Martuscello.

He said that he had read online that Plant has stopped at local record stores along his tour route.

“That’s his thing,” Martuscello said. “Let him do his thing. He’s just a normal person. I’m sure he respected the fact that he could come in here and kind of be under the radar.”

Martuscello said that Plant entering his record store was a “trip.”

Martuscello grew up listening to Led Zeppelin. He said that he was in high school when a friend of his was in a band, and from there he was hooked on Led.

Martuscello said that he has been on cloud nine ever since.

“He’s the guy. He’s rock-and-roll Jesus,” he said of Plant. “He’s the dude. There is nobody higher than him. It’s a big deal. … It’s unreal that he came into my little shop.”

Martuscello said that other than a few people fist-bumping him on his way out of the store, his customers let Plant browse the records.

The Shirt Factory’s Facebook page posted a photo of Plant in the record store. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 140 comments on the post, and it had been shared 238 times.

Melissa Hupman Rinn commented on the post, saying that she was there while Plant was shopping. She said that it was nice to see everyone letting Plant be.

“Although I was jumping up and down in my mind,” she wrote.

Valerie Hamlin Bucci commented on the post saying she drove past Plant walking across the bridge heading into Glens Falls from South Glens Falls.

She said she thought about turning around, but chose against it.

Martuscello said when Plant was in his store, he didn’t hound him to sign anything or pose for any pictures.

“I think if we can offer him a place where he can just come and be a regular person and just mesh with everybody else in here, then he’ll come back,” Martuscello said.

Sweet Side Records is currently hosting a blowout sale featuring $1 records. Martuscello said that there were 35,000 records purchased for sales like this one in the future.

He said that this sale only featured a small amount of the records he had purchased.

“We’re just getting rid of the excess right now. We’re looking forward to doing another two or three of these sales between now and the fall,” Martuscello said.

Plant also made a pit stop at Raul’s Mexican Grill before playing his scheduled show Friday night.

Martuscello said that he has had customers that attended the show who said that it was phenomenal.

“They weren’t as close as I was,” he said with a smile.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

