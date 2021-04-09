Roadwork to reduce travel lanes on three stretches of Washington County

Motorists are advised to expect an alternating single lane of traffic on a segment of Route 196 and two stretches of Route 149 in Washington County for road work.

Crews will be on State Route 196 (Maple Street) from U.S. Route 4 (Main Street) to just east of County Route 37 (Burgoyne Avenue) in the village of Hudson Falls and town of Kingsbury.

Work includes repaving the road and replacing the sidewalks. It is scheduled to begin Monday and occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until early May, and again from July 5 through early August.

Crews will be on State Route 149 (Quaker Street and West and East Main Street) from the intersection with State Route 22 and County Route 26 (Church Street) to the Vermont state line in the village and town of Granville to repave the road and make sidewalk ramp repairs.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from April 15 through mid-May.

Workers will be on State Route 149 (Ann Street) between the Warren County line and U.S. Route 4 (George Street) in the town and village of Fort Ann to repave the road and install sidewalk ramps at intersections with Queen Anne Drive, Catherine Street and Route 4.