Paving work continues

Crews work to mill Lexington Avenue on Thursday in Glens Falls in preparation for repaving. The city was also working this week on Baldwin Avenue and DeSantis. Milling was also performed on Cherry and Locust streets and Morgan Avenue on Wednesday. The city has advised drivers to steer clear of these roads during work.

 MICHAEL GOOT

GLENS FALLS — Crews will continue the with roadwork in the city this week, on the following schedule:

  • Monday: Paving on Cherry Street, Morgan Avenue and Locust Street; milling on Pine Street, Fielding Street and Cortland Street.
  • Tuesday: Paving on Lexington Avenue, Baldwin Avenue and De Santis Road; milling on Sheridan Street, Austin Street and Shippey Street.

Motorists may wish to find alternate routes on these days to avoid delays on these streets.

