GLENS FALLS — Crews will continue the with roadwork in the city this week, on the following schedule:
- Monday: Paving on Cherry Street, Morgan Avenue and Locust Street; milling on Pine Street, Fielding Street and Cortland Street.
- Tuesday: Paving on Lexington Avenue, Baldwin Avenue and De Santis Road; milling on Sheridan Street, Austin Street and Shippey Street.
Motorists may wish to find alternate routes on these days to avoid delays on these streets.
