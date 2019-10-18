The state Department of Transporation is advising drivers that there will be single lane closures in the southbound lanes of the Northway's twin bridges between Saratoga and Albany counties on Saturday.
The closures, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., will allow for the regular biennial inspection of the structure by the state.
The closures are needed to allow for the placement of lifts and equipment for the inspection team. The inspection schedule and lane closure are weather dependent.
Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the inspection team, and when they see roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.
Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
