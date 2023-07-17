Washington County communications official reports some isolated flash flooding incidents Sunday evening, July 16.

Just after 7 p.m. on County Route 113, in Easton, the county received reports of a significant amount of water and tree debris in the roadway. The roadway impassible due to the water over the roadway. Police and highway crews closed the roadway completely for almost an hour while county highway crews worked to clean it up. One lane reopened just before 8 p.m. and the road fully re-opened fully at 9:20 p.m.

Also at about 7 p.m. on State Route 29 in Greenwich reports of water coming across the roadway, roadway impassible. Greenwich Fire and State Department of Transportation responded. The roadway remained closed as the DOT crew worked to clean it up. It reopened at about 9:20 p.m.

"Lots of heavy rain in a short period of time, some shoulder work for DOT to repair but both roadways held," Tim Hardy wrote in an email to the Post-Star. Hardy is the Deputy Director in the Washington County Department of Public Safety.