Rescue crews recover body from Hudson River

HADLEY — The body of a missing swimmer was pulled out of the Hudson River Thursday evening.

Multiple roads were closed while rescue teams from Corinth, Queensbury and State Police searched for a missing person who was said to have jumped into the river from the Hadley Bridge shortly before 4 p.m., according to witnesses.

The person was said to have been underwater for 20 minutes before the call came in.

Rescue crews pulled a body from the river shortly before 5:30 p.m, according to a Post-Star report on scene.

State Police had a helicopter on scene. State Forest Rangers and members of the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department also responded.

Search efforts were concentrated in the area where the Sacandaga River and the Hudson River meet.

Bay Road was closed from Lake Luzerne to Hadley, so rescue crews could launch boats. The road to Hadley Bridge was also closed.

