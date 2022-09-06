Road restrictions planned during Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Officials have put road restrictions in place for Friday and Saturday nights as the village of Lake George once again hosts the annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show, which runs from Thursday through Sunday.

The village of Lake George, along with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, will close Canada Street from Mountain Drive to Sewell Street for the cruise parade on both Friday and Saturday night.

The closure will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Access to the village streets during the parade will be Sewell Street on the south and Mountain Drive on the north, officials said in a news release.

Following the parade, Route 9 will be closed to traffic from the Route 9L intersection on the north.

Motorists residing in that area or staying at motels will be allowed showing identification to pass through, officials said.

The road closure has been approved by Adirondack Nationals organizers and Lake George town and village officials "as a means to provide safe passage for pedestrians and eliminate burnouts in the busy Route 9 corridor," the news release said.

The car show is based at Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George. Spectator admission is $15 for the weekend, with kids 12 and under free. The gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The cruise is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights.

Fast cars on village streets have been cause for concern in the past.

In September 2020, Mayor Robert Blais called an unsanctioned car cruise, in which vehicles left skid marks up and down Canada Street and damaged a fence in front of an arcade, as "mayhem."

The 2020 Adirondack Nationals Car Show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many vehicles showed up anyway and caused problems.

Problems included loud mufflers, speeding and even reckless driving, Blais said in 2020. Some cars came close to hitting pedestrians, and one vehicle took down part of a fence in front of Funa’rama Fun Park and nearly ended up in the park’s pool.

Village crews had to help scrape some of the rubber off the road because it had been made unsafe for travel.

The Sheriff’s Office closed Canada Street from one end of the village to the other on Saturday night to control the situation.

Some of the village’s streetside benches, flowers and Adirondack chairs were damaged, too.