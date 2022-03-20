 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road in Chester closed after beaver dam flooding

  • 0
Road flooding

A section of Olmstedville Road (county Route 19) in Chester is closed until further notice because of flooding that is believed to have resulted from a beaver dam failure.

 Photo provided by Warren County Office of Emergency Services

CHESTER — Olmstedville Road (county Route 19) is closed until further notice between Lane Road and state Route 9, north of the hamlet of Pottersville, because of flooding that is believed to have resulted from a beaver dam failure.

The flooding was first reported at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic is being diverted onto Lane Road to North Gore Road to Igerna Road and then to Route 9, county officials said in a news release.

A video message board is being posted on Route 28N in Minerva to advise traffic of the issue as well.

The Warren County Department of Public Works and Warren County Office of Emergency Services have been on the scene, along with police and local first responders.

The road will likely be closed until Tuesday or Wednesday, as repairs will be needed, the news release said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News