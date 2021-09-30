Road damaged by beaver dam break fixed

WHITEHALL — A section of county Route 21 that washed out because of a beaver dam break has been repaired.
The road had been closed between Winters Road and Baker Road since Monday because of localized flooding caused by the break. It reopened on Thursday.
Washington County Department of Public Works crews ahead of schedule, according to a news release.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
