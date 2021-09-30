 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road damaged by beaver dam break fixed
0 comments

Road damaged by beaver dam break fixed

{{featured_button_text}}
Road damaged by beaver dam break fixed

Seen here is a section of county Route 21 in Whitehall that flooded on Monday because of a beaver dam break. The repairs were completed and the road reopened on Thursday.

 Michael Goot

WHITEHALL — A section of county Route 21 that washed out because of a beaver dam break has been repaired.

The road had been closed between Winters Road and Baker Road since Monday because of localized flooding caused by the break. It reopened on Thursday.

Washington County Department of Public Works crews ahead of schedule, according to a news release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News