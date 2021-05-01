 Skip to main content
Road construction to begin this week in Hague
HAGUE — A pair of construction projects will snarl traffic along Route 9N and Route 8 for the next month, the state Department of Transportation announced this past week.

Beginning Monday, traffic along Route 9N, about half a mile north of the Bolton town line, will be reduced to single lane as crews work on a culvert replacement project.

Traffic will be controlled by signals, which will be in place around the clock for about a month.

Beginning May 10, traffic along Route 8 will be reduced to a single lane, with alternating traffic being controlled by flaggers between Route 9N and Mountain View Road.

The traffic pattern is expected to be in place weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for about a month as crews work on a road resurfacing project.

All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are being reminded to obey flaggers’ directions and exercise caution when traveling in a work zone, which includes reducing speeds and adhering to the state's Move Over law whenever possible. 

