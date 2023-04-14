WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two roads in Washington County are scheduled for closure beginning Monday.

Due to a scheduled project by the state Department of Transportation, Christie Road over Whittaker Brook (between State Route 29 and Mahaffy Road) in the town of Greenwich, as well as Stump Church Road over Fly Creek (between County Route 60 and Vly Summit Road) in the Town of Cambridge will be closed on or about April 17 through mid-July, the county announced Friday.

The schedule projects include necessary work to replace the bridge along Christie Road, and a large culvert near Stump Church Road, as well as other associated tasks.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety reminds travelers to Plan ahead, travel slowly and safely.

Signs for detour routes will be posted in the immediate area of the closures.

“Please remember, #giveemabrake,” the county's news release said. “Our DPW and DOT partners are always working hard to keep our roadways maintained and safe!”