Road closures coming to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Oak Street and a portion of Maple Street will be closed on Thursday as crews work to complete a series of infrastructure upgrades in the area.

Maple Street will be closed between Walnut and Cooper streets between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews working on behalf of the city complete a series of upgrades in the area. Oak Street, which runs between Maple and Warren streets, will also be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, or detour onto Locust and Culver streets to avoid construction.

Drivers should use caution when in the area.

