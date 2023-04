Effective immediately, a 400-foot section of road from 3 Speakman St. east to Hobbs Lane in the Town of Moreau will be closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but due to road failure this closure is unavoidable,” read a press release issued by the Town of Moreau Highway Department.

For more information, contact the Highway Department by calling 518-792-5675 or email moreauhwy@townofmoreau.org.