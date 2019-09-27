WHITEHALL — The New York Canal Corp. and Washington County Emergency Management announced the closure of a portion of North Williams Street until further notice.
The closure is between Mountain Street and the Power Plant Access Road in the village of Whitehall and it will allow for repairs to a retaining wall along the Champlain Canal.
The closure took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Temporary detours will run from Poultney Street to county Route 9A then back to North Williams Street.
