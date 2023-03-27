State Route 254 in Queensbury over the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is closed Monday night for an emergency inspection of the culvert under the road.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the following detours are recommended:

Heading eastbound: North on State Route 254 (Quaker Road), turn right to head east on State Route 32 (Highland Avenue), turn right to continue on Route 32 (Dix Avenue), turn right to head south on U.S. Route 4 (Moss Street, which becomes Main Street), turn right to head west onto Park Place at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls and then merge right onto Route 254 (River Street).

Heading westbound: West and south on State Route 254 (River Street), turn left at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls to head north on U.S. Route 4 (Main Street, which becomes Moss Street), turn left to head west on State Route 32 (Dix Avenue), continue on Warren County Route 42 (also Dix Avenue), turn left onto State Route 254 (Quaker Road).

The agency said properties up to the closure point, just east of the intersection of Quaker Road and Lower Warren Street, will remain accessible.