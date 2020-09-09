Rivers and Saratoga casinos to reopen Wednesday

Rivers Casino and Resort and Saratoga Casino and Hotel announced they will be open for gaming on Wednesday at a limited capacity to adhere to coronavirus guidelines enacted by the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK to reopen with restrictions last week.
Capacity will be limited to 25% and social distancing will be enforced throughout the properties. Face coverings will also be required at all times inside faciliites.
Saratoga Casino Hotel will open its doors at 2 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday only. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. starting Thursday to allow for enough time for proper disinfecting and sanitation.
Some of the guidelines in place are as follows:
- Heightened cleaning, sanitation and hygiene protocols have been introduced throughout the property, including the installation of MERV-13 air filters.
- Social distancing guidelines will be enforced through the use of floor guides and plexiglass barriers at guest service locations.
- In-service slot machines will be spaced 6 feet apart. Any machine not available for play will be placed out-of-service and the chair will be removed to assist with social distancing.
- Use of personal protective equipment including masks for both team members and guests will be required while on property. Masks may only be removed when dining in designated locations.
- Guests and team members will be screened upon entry with a non-invasive temperature scan.
- All guests will be required to enter and exit through the south entrance, located near Crescent Avenue.
- Harness Racing is running, however no spectators are allowed. Watch and wager on Saratoga Harness at SaratogaBets.com
- Some amenities such as cocktail service, self-service beverage stations, Mane Bar, Garden Buffet and Vapor will remain closed at this time. Food service will be available at Lucky Joe's from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady will open to the public starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday with daily hours of operation starting at 8 a.m. and closing at 2 a.m. to allow for cleaning.
Guests will be allowed to enter and exit the gaming floor near the casino's event center and The Landing Hotel.
The Rivers Sportsbook will be open to visitors along with slots. At this time no table games will be available which includes the Poker Room.
Food service will be available at a limited capacity and The Landing Hotel has plans to reopen next week.
For the latest updates visit riverscasino.com.
