Rivers and Saratoga casinos to reopen Wednesday

Rivers Casino and Resort and Saratoga Casino and Hotel announced they will be open for gaming on Wednesday at a limited capacity to adhere to coronavirus guidelines enacted by the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK to reopen with restrictions last week.

Capacity will be limited to 25% and social distancing will be enforced throughout the properties. Face coverings will also be required at all times inside faciliites.

Saratoga Casino Hotel will open its doors at 2 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday only. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. starting Thursday to allow for enough time for proper disinfecting and sanitation.

Some of the guidelines in place are as follows: