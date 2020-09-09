Rivers and Saratoga casinos reopen

Rivers Casino and Resort and Saratoga Casino and Hotel reopened their doors to gamers on Wednesday at a limited capacity to adhere to coronavirus guidelines enacted by the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK to reopen with restrictions last week.

Capacity will be limited to 25% and social distancing will be enforced throughout the properties. Face coverings will also be required at all times inside facilities. Patrons lined up outside the Crescent Avenue entrance practicing social distancing and once inside had their temperatures checked via a wrist scanner to allow entry on Wednesday.

Saratoga Casino Hotel will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily starting Thursday to allow for enough time for proper disinfecting and sanitation.

Some of the guidelines in place are as follows: