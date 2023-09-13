Following an expedited design process, work has begun to replace a failed culvert underneath State Route 254 in the Town of Queensbury, according to a New York State Department of Transportation news release on Tuesday. The road has been closed to allow for investigation of the problem culvert since March 27, 2023.

Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced that the installation of a new steel culvert should be completed this fall, weather permitting. The culvert will allow State Route 254, also known as River Street, to fully reopen following its closure in March.

“Our local residents, local businesses, and regional resident drivers of our multiple surrounding communities very much look forward to the re-opening of River Street.” Town of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said.

The roadway connects the City of Glens Falls with the Village of Hudson Falls was closed in the vicinity of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal and the Dix Avenue intersection after a routine inspection detected the deteriorated culvert.

“The State Department of Transportation understands that the closure of State Route 254, while necessary to protect the safety of motorists, has been a hardship for the people who live and work in the areas around Glens Falls and Hudson Falls,” Dominguez said. “Our design and engineering teams have worked diligently to advance this project and with the start of construction we are taking a big step toward getting this important roadway back open.”

After the structural deterioration was discovered inside the existing steel culvert that carries water from the Feeder Canal underneath State Route 254, NYSDOT crews performed further inspections and determined that the structure could not be repaired and would need to be replaced.

NYSDOT engineers and designers thought to construct a new steel culvert inside the existing structure, using approximately 150 curved steel plates that will be fastened together to form a new culvert measuring 163 feet in length. This process will negate the need to excavate the deteriorated concrete, which could have extended the road closure by months, the release said.

The finished product will be strong enough to support both the remains of the existing culvert and the road above. The Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail, which is a connecting trail to the Champlain Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail, and also connects with an on-road segment of the Warren County Bikeway, will remain open during construction.

The construction project is estimated to cost approximately $1 million, which is being funded entirely by the state.