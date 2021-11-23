River Bend Christmas Tree Farm recognized by NYS

LAKE LUZERNE — Jim Carpenter can't picture a Christmas where he and his family aren't doing their part to make other families' Christmases special.

As the owner of the River Bend Christmas Tree Farm, he is able to do that year in and year out.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Carpenter, along with New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, cut down their first Christmas tree of the year on Tuesday.

"The first tree I've cut this year," Ball said. "The first of many."

Representatives from the Adirondack Welcome Center near Exit 18 of the Northway and the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York were in attendance at the River Bend Christmas Tree Farm to witness the tree-cutting.

Ball said there are roughly 750 tree farms throughout the state, and that being able to visit these farms and bring home a real Christmas tree is a great way to get back into the holiday spirit.

"I think about Christmas trees and I think about the last couple of years. It's been a rough haul for New Yorkers and people all around the country," he said. "We need a little Christmas right about now."

Ball was 18 when he started working with trees. His first job was working on a farm that raised nursery stock.

He said he remembers digging and cutting trees.

"It's nostalgic to cut a Christmas tree down. It brings back a lot of tradition and a lot of memories, but there's an economic signal there," Ball said.

According to a news release sent out by the state Agriculture and Markets Department, New York's Christmas tree industry is estimated to be a $13.8 million industry.

Ball brought up how people brag about maple trees being the first crop of the season when springtime rolls around.

"And then we do Christmas trees," he said to the crowd of about 15 people. "And really that's the end of the season."

The 8-foot Canaan fir tree that was cut down will be displayed at the Adirondack Welcome Center, along with information about where people can cut a tree themselves.

There will be trees on display at every welcome center in the state, according to Ball.

Before the tree was cut down, Ball presented Carpenter and the tree farm with a New York State Grown and Certified plaque.

Ball calls brands with this distinction "hooray for me brands."

For trees, this means that the farm it was raised on has environmental management programs. The department audits how the farm handles water and nutrients to make sure the operations are being done in an environmentally conscious way.

"It's an opportunity when a consumer sees the Grown and Certified sign to know a little bit more about the product and the family," Ball said.

Carpenter took over the tree farm from his parents four or five years ago.

He said that when he was approached by Ball to participate in the tree-cutting as a part of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association, his parents were hesitant, but he wanted to push ahead.

"We were really excited to have them come and see what we’re growing here in New York and how it can be a great family activity, even when people are leery with COVID rates and things, still to be able to come outside and spend time with your family in a safe and distanced way,” he said.

Carpenter considers it a great honor to become a member of the New York Grown and Certified program.

He said it put the icing on the cake for the day.

"It made us feel really good about what we're doing here," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.