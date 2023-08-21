RISE Housing and Support Services to hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting to usher in a new residential program in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The residential program, known as SunRISE Retreat, will be the first residence of its kind in the Capital Region. The SunRISE Retreat is a new Intensive Crisis Residence that will be located on Kirby Rd., in Saratoga Springs, according to a Rise press release.

The New York State Office of Mental Health defines these types of residences as short-term voluntary programs that serve individuals who are in mental health distress, or experiencing symptoms of a mental health crisis.

The programs themselves provide stabilization services, treatment, and discharge planning so that the individuals may safely return to the community, according to the Rise press release.

Tours and light refreshments will be available to guests and media at the conclusion of the speaking program.

RISE Housing and Support Services is a human service agency that has been serving people in Saratoga and the surrounding counties since 1978.

For more information about RISE Housing & Support Services, visit https://www.riseservices.org/.