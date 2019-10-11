{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

The right lane of the Northway southbound will be closed between Exit 13 and Exit 15 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to allow state crews to perform pavement repairs.

The work schedule is weather-dependent.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments