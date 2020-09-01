Ridge Street sinkhole to be repaired in coming weeks

GLENS FALLS — Plans to repair a small sinkhole near the Queensbury Hotel on Ridge Street will be carried out sometime soon, as construction crews wrap up work on a number of other projects around the city.

The sinkhole, which is hidden by a series of traffic cones, is likely the result of old infrastructure that was abandoned improperly, said City Engineer Steve Gurzler.

“Sometimes pipes were abandoned underground, and the ends weren’t plugged, and then years later it starts to suck soil into it and makes a void,” he said.

Gurzler said the sinkhole is not an imminent hazard.

A full extent of the damage won't be known until city crews can dig up the area surrounding the sinkhole. The sinkhole sits by a stormwater drain near the Glens Falls Outpatient Clinic.

But work to repair the small hole in the road is on hold while crews finish milling and paving roadways and conducting smoke tests on the city’s sewer lines, Gurzler said.

The city has until the end of the month to finish testing its sewer lines so grant applications can be prepared to repair any leaks and cross-connections. Sewer testing is expected to run through the end of this week, and a final assessment is expected by the end of the month.