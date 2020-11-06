 Skip to main content
Ridge Street in Glens Falls to close next week
Ridge Street in Glens Falls to close next week

GLENS FALLS — A portion of Ridge Street will be closed beginning Tuesday as crews perform infrastructure work in front of Cronin High Rise across from City Hall.

The street will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as construction crews work in front of the Glens Falls Housing Authority's senior apartment building.

Crews will return on Nov. 16 to pave the stretch of roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic, on this day, will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route. 

On all three days, the Greater Glens Falls Transit bus station will move to Washington Street adjacent to the Rite Aid store.

