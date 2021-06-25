 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridge Road to have alternating one-way traffic for paving work
0 comments

Ridge Road to have alternating one-way traffic for paving work

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Route 9L between Clements Road and Pilot Knob Road in Queensbury will be reduced to a single alternating lane of traffic for paving work beginning on Monday.

The road, also known as Ridge Road, will have traffic controlled by flaggers between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work is expected to be completed by late August, weather permitting, according to a news release.

Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions when present, and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Glens Falls graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News