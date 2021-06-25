Ridge Road to have alternating one-way traffic for paving work

QUEENSBURY — Route 9L between Clements Road and Pilot Knob Road in Queensbury will be reduced to a single alternating lane of traffic for paving work beginning on Monday.

The road, also known as Ridge Road, will have traffic controlled by flaggers between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work is expected to be completed by late August, weather permitting, according to a news release.

Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions when present, and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.