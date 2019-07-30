{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Bakemeier, of Whitehall, was listed Tuesday as being in fair condition by officials at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. 

He was taken to the hospital after a collision at midday Saturday involving participants of two charity motorcycle rides that were headed in opposite directions on Graphite Mountain Road in Hague.

Another rider, Kenneth Hedden Sr., was taken to Albany Medical Center but the hospital has not given a condition status as of Tuesday. Four other riders were taken to Elizabethtown Community Hospital's Ticonderoga campus and have since been released. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments