{{featured_button_text}}
Lili Dobert

Lili Dobert, left, will carry the Women Riders World Relay baton from Queensbury to central New York on Saturday. She is part of an international relay designed to bring awareness about women motorcycle riders. 

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — On Saturday, Lili Dobert will carry the Women Riders World Relay GPS-tracked baton to Rome, in Oneida County, as part of an 80-country woman-to-woman, motorcycle-to-motorcycle relay that began in February in Scotland. 

"We are bringing an awareness to women riders," said Dobert of Queensbury, explaining that while the number of overall motorcycle riders is decreasing, the number of women riders is increasing. "But the motorcycle industry has not caught up with that."

Somewhere between noon and 1 p.m., the baton will pass on to Dobert at Sportline Power Products on Quaker Service Road in Queensbury, from a relay rider heading south from Plattsburgh.

"I just want to point out that Shane, who is at Sportline, was immediately receptive and understood women’s issues within the motorcycle industry," Dobert said. "His supportive attitude further fueled our enthusiasm to ride our motorcycles."

According to Dobert, women riders have few choices in motorcycle designs and safety gear.

There might be one motorcycle designed for women riders, and that's not a choice, said Dobert.

And jackets, gloves and boots are all designed for men or very tiny women, she said.

The Women Riders World Relay, taking 12 months to complete, will make its final stop next January in the United Arab Emirates.

Dobert said riders are welcome to join her on her leg of the relay.

"We are going across the Adirondacks up north and we will make a stop in Speculator, if they want to turn around there," she said. "Guys can also join us if they want to support the women."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments