Rick Emanuel, former Post-Star publisher, remembered for commitment to family, community

Bearor said Emanuel was a steady hand in a difficult financial time for many businesses around 2009, and Bearor turned to him as a mentor and confidant.

“Rick was a steadfast leader … very committed, compassionate and caring,” he said. “Family always came first for him, but he always cared about your family as well.”

Barbara Sweet, former executive director of Tri-County United Way, said Emanuel, a former United Way board member, had empathy for others, and she and others noted his efforts for the Salvation Army, including helping serve dinners every week in Glens Falls.

“He was very thoughtful and very interested in the community,” she said. “We learned so much from him.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although he was not on the board of directors of The Conkling Center, he was an active supporter of the Glens Falls nonprofit senior services agency on Warren Street.

“He was just a life spirit. He liked to make you laugh, he liked to make you smile,” recalled Joan Tarantino, The Conkling Center's executive director. She met Emanuel through United Way and kept in touch with him on Facebook after he left Glens Falls and returned to the Southern Tier, where he started his career.