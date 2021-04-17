Rick Emanuel, former Post-Star publisher, remembered for commitment to family, community

Rick Emanuel, who led The Post-Star as publisher for nearly six years beginning in 2008, is being remembered for his community volunteerism, for being an “extraordinary family man” and for his mentorship to many.
Emanuel died unexpectedly Thursday at his home in Elmira at age 55.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly, a former school teacher in Queensbury, and two grown children, Alexandra Ruggiero and Eric Emanuel, as well as two brothers, an aunt and uncle, grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and cousins. A full list of survivors is included in his obituary in Sunday's Post-Star.
During his time in Glens Falls, Emanuel was active in a number of organizations, including the Glens Falls Family YMCA, the Tri-County United Way and the Salvation Army of Glens Falls. Also, he was a member of the Glens Falls Rotary Club and one of the founding members of a local child abuse task force formed in 2013.
He served in 2014 as chairman of the board of directors of the New York Newspaper Publishers Association (now known as the New York News Publishers Association).
While on the YMCA board of directors, he held positions of board president and vice president.
“He always had the best interests of the community in mind,” said Brian Bearor, the Y’s CEO. “He volunteered in ways that people are unaware.”
Bearor said Emanuel was a steady hand in a difficult financial time for many businesses around 2009, and Bearor turned to him as a mentor and confidant.
“Rick was a steadfast leader … very committed, compassionate and caring,” he said. “Family always came first for him, but he always cared about your family as well.”
Barbara Sweet, former executive director of Tri-County United Way, said Emanuel, a former United Way board member, had empathy for others, and she and others noted his efforts for the Salvation Army, including helping serve dinners every week in Glens Falls.
“He was very thoughtful and very interested in the community,” she said. “We learned so much from him.”
Although he was not on the board of directors of The Conkling Center, he was an active supporter of the Glens Falls nonprofit senior services agency on Warren Street.
“He was just a life spirit. He liked to make you laugh, he liked to make you smile,” recalled Joan Tarantino, The Conkling Center's executive director. She met Emanuel through United Way and kept in touch with him on Facebook after he left Glens Falls and returned to the Southern Tier, where he started his career.
Emanuel left The Post-Star in 2014 to take a job overseeing GateHouse Media daily newspapers in Corning, Canandaigua and Hornell, as well as four weekly newspapers. At the time of his death, Emanuel held the position of senior director of sales for the Gannett newspaper chain following the merger of GateHouse and Gannett in 2019.
He began his career in sales at The Leader in Corning and quickly moved up to advertising director. He later was named publisher of The Citizen in Auburn, a position he held for 10 years. Both The Post-Star and The Citizen are owned by Lee Enterprises.
Those who worked alongside Emanuel recalled his gregarious personality, as well as his community service.
“Rick was the master of the one-liner and always found humor in any situation,” said Brian Corcoran, former Post-Star publisher and current senior regional finance director with Lee Enterprises.
Corcoran said Emanuel’s role in the community stood out.
“Nothing made him happier than he and his wife, Kelly, volunteering to serve dinner every Tuesday at the old Salvation Army center,” he said. “He showed me the value of volunteering and getting involved in the community to use our expertise to make this area a better place to live.”
Michelle Rice, who first worked with Emanuel in sales in Corning, was hired by Emanuel to lead The Post-Star’s advertising department.
“He helped anyone who needed help. He didn’t ask any questions, he was just that kind of guy,” said Rice, now vice president for advertising and marketing for The Press of Atlantic City. “He had the biggest heart and a fun-loving personality.”
“What I admired most about Rick is how much he cherished his wife, kids and grandkids. They were his world,” Rice said.
Indeed, his obituary notes his 33 years in the newspaper industry, but emphasizes the value he put on family, friends and community over his job titles.
Funeral services for family and friends of Emanuel will be at the McInerny Funeral Home in Elmira from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Church in Elmira. The family suggests that donations may be made in his memory to the Glens Falls Family YMCA, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
